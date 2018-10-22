Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Five fire departments fighting barn fire in Greenbrier County
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Five fire departments fighting barn fire in Greenbrier County

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 21, 2018, 20:42 pm

39
0

MAXWELTON, WV (WOAY) – Five local fire departments are trying to combat a barn fire in Greenbrier County.

Greenbrier County Dispatch tells Newswatch that as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday, all crews were still battling the fire on Vago Road, and no injuries have been reported.

Stay with Newswatch for updates on this developing story.

 

 

Previous PostGino's Top Five Plays of the Week: Week 9
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X