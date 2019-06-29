Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Five Arrested on Drug-Related Charges at Traffic Stop

Kassie SimmonsBy Jun 29, 2019, 16:30 pm

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police officers arrested five people on drug related charges after conducting a traffic stop early this morning.

Around 1:00 this morning, officer J.D. Hawks and K-9 unit Gregor searched the vehicle and found evidence of crystal meth, heroine, marijuana and drug usage supplies such as syringes and a crack pipe.

  • The following individuals were arrested on scene:
    • Robert Day of Bluefield, WV
      • Possession with intent schedule II
      • Simple possession
    • Claudia Grizzle of Bandy, VA
      • Drug Paraphernalia
    • Ashley Vanhoozer of Bluefield, VA
      • Drug Paraphernalia
    • Brian Robins of Tazewell, VA
      • FTA on Drug Paraphernalia
    • Joseph Lowe of Bandy, VA
      • Driving suspended (3rd)
      • Drug Paraphernalia

The suspects were taken to Bluefield City Jail to be processed and are awaiting arraignment. Sergeant J.W. Lucas and Patrolman D.R. Barker assisted in the arrest.

Kassie Simmons

