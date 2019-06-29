Five Arrested on Drug-Related Charges at Traffic Stop

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Police officers arrested five people on drug related charges after conducting a traffic stop early this morning.
Around 1:00 this morning, officer J.D. Hawks and K-9 unit Gregor searched the vehicle and found evidence of crystal meth, heroine, marijuana and drug usage supplies such as syringes and a crack pipe.
- The following individuals were arrested on scene:
- Robert Day of Bluefield, WV
- Possession with intent schedule II
- Simple possession
- Claudia Grizzle of Bandy, VA
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Ashley Vanhoozer of Bluefield, VA
- Drug Paraphernalia
- Brian Robins of Tazewell, VA
- FTA on Drug Paraphernalia
- Joseph Lowe of Bandy, VA
- Driving suspended (3rd)
- Drug Paraphernalia
The suspects were taken to Bluefield City Jail to be processed and are awaiting arraignment. Sergeant J.W. Lucas and Patrolman D.R. Barker assisted in the arrest.