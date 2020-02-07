Five arrested after deputies discover drug activity inside a Beckley hotel

By
Tyler Barker
-
Tincher, Rebecka Lynn

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Five people are facing charges after Deputies in Raleigh County discover drug activity going on inside a hotel.

On February 6, 2020, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding possible drug activity taking place at the Baymont Hotel on Harper Road in Beckley.  After conducting an investigation based on the information the following people were arrested and taken to the Southern Regional Jail:

Rebecka Tincher – possession of heroin

Marissa Smith – possession of Xanax

David Pitts – driving revoked DUI 3rd offense, felon in possession of a concealed firearm

Timothy Dodson – delivery of a controlled substance, obstructing, fleeing on foot

Michael Fitzwater – obstructing

Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker
Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com