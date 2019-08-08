First Week of High School Football Preseason Continues

WOAY – The first week of the 2019 high school football preseason continues, with just over three weeks to go until the first slate of games throughout West Virginia.
Two area head coaches – Woodrow Wilson’s Street Sarrett & Meadow Bridge’s Dwayne Reichard – are pleased with the progress made in the first practices of the week, adding the summer practice session in June was a significant help.
WOAY’s team previews will begin on Saturday, as we highlight squads from Southern West Virginia who are preparing for the 2019 season.