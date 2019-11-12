BECKLEY WV (WOAY) – The first snow arrived this morning. Newswatch Reporter Shakeria Hawkins took a trip to Beckley Travel Plaza and spoke to a few travelers about their experience with the first snow of the season.

Today was the first few inches of snow of the 2019 Winter season. “Winter is here! a little earlier than expected, but hey it is, what it is,” said one traveler.

Despite Beckley being covered in snow, most drivers are pleased the roads are still drivable. When asked what are some things are seen on the roadways most travelers agreed that they haven’t seen anything out of the ordinary.

“Just a lot of snow-covered branches and it’s very scenic. You know the first snow is delightful, but as long as the roads are clear I’m good to go,” said a driver.

“Everyone is driving real good, you got to watch for cars getting on the interstate because the snow flips off the top of them and you don’t want to get hit by that, it’s been good,” said another driver.

“It doesn’t really matter to me, I’m from Michigan we have to wait 15 minutes and the weather will change and our Sun was in the upper Palencia. Last year in Michigan we got 200 inches of snow so welcome West Virginia!,” said a traveler driving from Michigan.

“This is a little early for me but is just nice to see you know one of the seasons with the change into the holiday season, so you know it’s kind of a welcome site and then again you know I wish the sun was here just a little longer,” said a traveler.

The first measurable snowfall of the season was between 1 and 3 inches.