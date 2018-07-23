First Round Times Set for WV Open

WOAY – The 85th West Virginia Open Championship begins Wednesday at Glade Springs, with the tournament returning to Raleigh County for the first time since 2014.

24 golfers in this year’s field come from Southern West Virginia, representing Raleigh, Mercer, Greenbrier, Fayette, and Wyoming counties. They will be teeing off as early as 7:30 AM Wednesday, with the final group beginning play at 2:00 PM. Golfers will be teeing off from both the #1 and #10 tees.

David Bradshaw will be seeking his third straight title and 10th overall. He tees off on #1 at 9:00 AM Wednesday, playing in the same group as Sam O’Dell, who has won the last two WV Amateur titles.

The tournament will continue this week with the second round on Thursday, with the top 60 and ties advancing to Friday’s final round.

First round tee times for area golfers including starting hole (Wednesday)

7:30 AM – Kyle Long (Daniels, #1); Patrick Smith (Beckley, #10); Jackson Hill (Beckley, #10)

7:40 AM – Todd Duncan (Daniels, #1); Carson Proffitt (Camp Creek, #10)

8:10 AM – Chris Daniels (Beckley, #1)

8:20 AM – Samuel Berry (Bluefield, #1)

8:30 AM – Addison Blome (White Sulphur Springs, #1)

8:50 AM – Billy Winters (Lewisburg, #1)

9:10 AM – Jeff McGraw (Princeton, #1)

12:20 PM – David Cassis (Fayetteville, #10)

12:30 PM – Jared Porter (Princeton, #1); Landon Perry (Shady Spring, #10)

12:40 PM – Drew Green (Beaver, #1); Brett Laxton (Pineville, #1)

12:50 PM – Tyler Hillyer (Princeton, #1); Derek Brooks (Mullens, #1); Hunter O’Neal (Bluefield, #1)

1:00 PM – Isaiah Zaccheo (Beckley, #10); Walker Dent (White Sulphur Springs, #10)

1:30 PM – Ben Ramsey (Bluefield, #1)

1:40 PM – Pat Parker (Lewisburg, #1); Jamie Hamilton (Lewisburg, #1)

1:50 PM – Matt Felber (Mount Hope, #1)