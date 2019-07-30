First Round Tee Times for 100th WV Amateur

WOAY – The 100th West Virginia Amateur begins Tuesday at the Greenbrier Resort, with play continuing through Friday.

The resort’s Old White TPC course will host Tuesday’s first round and the third round on Thursday, while the Meadows course will be the site of the second and final rounds. There will also be a new champion in 2019, as defending champion Sam O’Dell has withdrawn due to family commitments.

Tee times begin at 7:30 AM Tuesday, with all players starting from the Old White’s first tee. 20 of the golfers in this year’s field come from Southern West Virginia, representing Wyoming, Mercer, Greenbrier, and Raleigh counties. Times for area golfers are below

7:40 AM – Brett Laxton (Pineville)

8:00 AM – Jeff McGraw (Princeton)

8:10 AM – Jared Taylor (Bluefield)

8:30 AM – Landon Perry (Shady Spring)

8:40 AM – Walker Dent (White Sulphur Springs)

8:50 AM – David Dent (White Sulphur Springs)

9:50 AM – Chris Daniels (Beckley)

10:00 AM – Carson Proffitt (Camp Creek)

10:20 AM – Jonathan Handy (Beckley)

10:30 AM – Pat Parker (Lewisburg)

10:40 AM – Jared Porter (Princeton)

11:20 AM – Drew Green (Beaver)

11:30 AM – Derek Brooks (Mullens)

11:50 AM – Chandler Beavers (White Sulphur Springs), Patrick Smith (Beckley)

12:30 PM – Todd Duncan (Daniels)

12:50 PM – Justin Estep (Grassy Meadows), JR Scott (Beckley)

1:50 PM – Jackson Hill (Daniels)

2:10 PM – Verne Willits (White Sulphur Springs)