First Round Morning Session Leads to Low Scores

Jul 06, 2017

White Sulphur Springs, WV (WOAY) – With the 2017 Greenbrier Classic beginning Thursday, there were more than a few chances for golfers in the morning session to post low rounds.

Many pros quickly started two-under and later four-under, but while some would go on to hit rocky patches later in the round, others would continue that high level of play.

Davis Love III played a bogey-free round of 63 to take the early lead, while Robert Streb, who was in the same pairing, shot 65.

Ben Martin had a putt on 18 for a first-round 63 that ended up going right, but he feels he is in good shape at -6. David Lingmerth posted the same score as well; he is coming off an excellent first and second round at last week’s PGA Tour event, but struggled on Saturday & Sunday.

