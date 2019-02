First Round Matchups for Area Wrestlers

WOAY – The 2019 state wrestling tournament begins Thursday in Huntington, with competition continuing through Saturday evening. Many area wrestlers will be representing their respective schools this week, and the first-round matchups for each wrestler are listed below. Area grapplers are in bold.

CLASS AAA

106: Conner Padgett (Princeton) vs. Brock Matson (Ripley)

113: Trace Hatfield (Princeton) vs. Colton White (Jefferson), Steve Martinez (Greenbrier East) vs. Jaheim Broaddus (Hedgesville)

120: Waymon Browning (Greenbrier East) vs. Julius Hobbs (Buckhannon-Upshur)

126: Landen Hoover (Greenbrier East) vs. Luke Miller (Ripley)

132: Zach Mullens (Greenbrier East) vs. Benjamin McArthur (Hampshire)

138: Cayden Hoover (Greenbrier East) vs. Calvin Matthews (University), Eli Padgett (Princeton) vs. Tyler Cutright (Buckhannon-Upshur)

145: Robert Blevins (Greenbrier East) vs. Treven Taylor (Hurricane)

152: Alex Zimmerman (Greenbrier East) vs. Roy Brannon (Spring Mills), Kyle Neal (Princeton) vs. Kurt Resch (Martinsburg)

160: Zach Weaver (Woodrow Wilson) vs. Jake Smithson (Buckhannon-Upshur), Owen Quinn (Greenbrier East) vs. Braeden Pauley (University)

170: Ali Abdelwahed (Princeton) vs. Jalen King (Parkersburg), Hezekiah Creasy (Woodrow Wilson) vs. Clayton Stewart (Huntington)

182: Nick Thomas (Greenbrier East) vs. Kamuary Forrester (Martinsburg), Andrew Brown (Princeton) vs. Connor Wogan (Washington), Avante Burnett (Woodrow Wilson) vs. Barrett See (Hampshire)

195: Branson Sharp (Greenbrier East) vs. Jermain Snodgrass (Wheeling Park), Colton Wright (Woodrow Wilson) vs. Alex Bennett (Buckhannon-Upshur)

220: Ryan Williams (Woodrow Wilson) vs. Tanner Ross (Ripley)

285: Ian Pomeroy (Woodrow Wilson) vs. Jonathen Lavely (Washington)

CLASS AA/A

106: Marshall Clere (Greenbrier West) vs. Brandon Burrell (Williamstown), John Sanders (Independence) vs. Brandon Maynard (Man), Colton Legg (Midland Trail) vs. Isaac Short (Point Pleasant)

113: Roger Thomas (Nicholas County) vs. Joseph Blake (Lewis County), Hunter Moore (PikeView) vs. Justice Arbogast (Philip Barbour), Daylen Gilkerson (Independence) vs. SierraMarie Miller (East Hardy)

120: Logan Hylton (PikeView) vs. Wiley Houser (St. Marys), Ashby West (Oak Hill) vs. Marko Tarley (Fairmont Senior), Bryce Perdue (Independence) vs. Clayton Lamb (Oak Glen)

126: Joshua Goode (Shady Spring) vs. Colton Slagle (Williamstown), Dalton Clifton (Independence) vs. Dyson Bowers (Winfield), Matt Amick (Nicholas County) vs. Justin Bartee (Point Pleasant)

132: Dan Nutter (Greenbrier West) vs. Colton Saunders (Roane County), Levi Brake (Nicholas County) vs. Bladen Roush (Bridgeport), Sean Dawson (Independence) vs. Eli Shumaker (Grafton)

138: Phil Spurlock (Independence) vs. Peyton Hall (Oak Glen), Chase Conner (PikeView) vs. Brian Rhodes (St. Marys), Kadin Ellis (Shady Spring) vs. Tanner Hoskinson (Fairmont Senior), Phillip Stoots (Liberty Raleigh) vs. Hunter Kuhn (North Marion)

145: Michael Rader (Nicholas County) vs. Trevor Hunt (Wahama), Shawn Mitchell (Bluefield) vs. Casch Somerville (Williamstown), Liam Lusher (Independence) vs. Tayton Britton (Sissonville), William Stoots (Liberty Raleigh) vs. Wyatt Wilson (Point Pleasant)

152: John Parks (Greenbrier West) vs. Dillon Williams (Grafton), Sam Adams (Independence) vs. Matt Wright (Moorefield), Gabriel Amick (Nicholas County) vs. Gavin Triplett (Braxton County), Gamon Trigg (Bluefield) vs. Brent Robinson (Notre Dame)

160: Jacob Williams (Nicholas County) vs. Peyton Thompson (Berkeley Springs), Daylin Toms (Shady Spring) vs. Reese Wills (Weir), Sammy Pullens (Fayetteville) vs. Colton Dobbs (Cameron), Malik Cox (Greenbrier West) vs. Grant Postlethwait (East Fairmont)

170: Colton Dorsey (Greenbrier West) vs. Dalton McCune (Calhoun County), Moses Truman (Oak Hill) vs. Caleb Stansberry (Williamstown), Evan Rose (PikeView) vs. Chance Dixon (Winfield)

182: Josh Jackson (Oak Hill) vs. Logan Conley (Braxton County), Joe Dye (Shady Spring) vs. Deacon Stearns (Liberty Harrison), Colton Kessler (Greenbrier West) vs. Lincoln Mayle (Philip Barbour)

195: Noah Casto (Oak Hill) vs. Alec Burgess (Petersburg), Mason Kump (Independence) vs. Hunter Leggett (Ritchie County), Chase Patterson (Greenbrier West) vs. Adam Kephart (Keyser)

220: Ronald Helsel (PikeView) vs. Gavin Shamblin (Sissonville), Noah Brown (Greenbrier West) vs. Ethan Lane (Ravenswood), Devin Vance (Liberty Raleigh) vs. Antonio Serevicz (Wahama)

285: Isaac Brown (Greenbrier West) vs. Garrett Williams (Grafton), Logan Price (PikeView) vs. Michael Alvaro (Notre Dame), Jeff Bowles (Liberty Raleigh) vs. Quin Meador (Braxton County), Hunter Isom (Independence) vs. DJ Smith (Roane County)