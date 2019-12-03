First responders on scene of MVA

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.V. (WOAY) – First responders are on scene of an accident in front of the Fayetteville Walmart.

Details are limited, but, a call in reference to a car accident involving at least one vehicle came in around 10:45 a.m. Fayetteville Police and Fire departments are responding along with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Jan-Care.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.