UPDATE: One dead in Sunday evening car accident

UPDATE (2/16/2020 10:45) – Sheriff Mike Fridley confirms that one person died in the Sunday evening accident on Route 19 near the Route 612 intersection in Scarbro.

The accident involved a pickup truck pulling a trailer and a passenger vehicle. The occupants of the pickup truck were treated for minor injuries while the passenger vehicle occupant died from his.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – First responders are on the scene of an accident involving at least one vehicle on Rt. 19 near Oak Hill.

Details are limited, but dispatchers say the call came in around 7:05 p.m. Oak Hill Fire Department and Jan Care is on scene.

Witnesses report heavy traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.