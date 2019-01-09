First Responders Dispatched To Car Accident On Prosperity Road

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Two vehicle accident happened this morning on prosperity road.

Raleigh county dispatched received the call around 7:20 a.m.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, Bradley Prosperity Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded and are still on the scene.

One or more, who were involved in the accident have been transported to a local hospital. The information on how many, has not yet been released.

WOAY will continue to update this developing story as more details become available.