First Public Forum Held In Beckley On WV Substance Use Response Plan

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 15, 2019, 18:55 pm

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- It was a full house for the presentation of the West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center this evening.

The West Virginia Department of health and Human Resources, Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment are hosting six public forums around the state for the first time. These forums are allowing the community to look over the West Virginia Substance Use Response Plan and provide feedback about it.

“We’re trying to get that plan formulated so that we understand everything from prevention treatment across the gamut, you know, everything within the continuum,” says Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. “We want everyone to understand that there are options available, that we’re doing a lot out there in our schools and communities and that if you have a treatment need, then that’s good. We’ve got those beds available and we can get that help you need.”

Puckett also states that the state needs to look at infrastructure in order to have long term success.

