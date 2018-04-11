Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Wyoming County Convicted Murderer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Mercy

Rachel Ayers Apr 11, 2018, 15:19 pm

WYOMING COUNTY– A Wyoming County man and convicted murderer will never get out of prison after a sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

Oscar Combs Senior was sentenced to life in prison without mercy in the murder of Teresa Lynn Ford. Ford went missing in may of 2013 and police found her remains on Combs’ property in April 2014.

Combs is already in prison after a Mercer County judge found him guilty of first degree murder and other charges in January 2015 in the murder of James “Bo” Butler. Combs was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in that case as well. He was also sentenced to 85 years for first degree robbery and 1-5 years for conspiracy to commit a felony.

Combs was sentenced to serve his new sentence consecutively with the first sentence.

