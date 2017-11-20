FIRST ON WOAY: Shooting Sunday night in Ansted; Suspect arrested

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Brian Willis overnight for shooting another man in Ansted last night.

Deputies say Willis shot Rodney Ray Rose multiple times, including in the face. He was flown by helicopter to CAMC and is listed in critical condition.

Investigators say Rose was able to drive himself to the Shell Station in Anstead. He told deputies before he was flown to Charleston that Willis shot him. Willis was arrested at his home a short time later.

We’re continuing to follow this story today and will have more here online and on-air at 5:00 and 6:00 p.m.

If you have any information regarding this incident contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at (304) 574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by Deputy M.A. Sifers assisted by the Detective Bureau.

