First Lady Justice announces winners of art contest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced 20 winning entries in the First Lady’s Student Artist Series “Thank A Veteran” contest.

“I was so proud to see such an overwhelming response from our ‘Thank a Veteran’ card initiative,” First Lady Justice said. “It is wonderful to see students throughout the state showing support and gratitude to our veterans.”

The contest asked third, fourth and fifth graders to submit hand-drawn cards, thanking veterans for their service and honoring them for their sacrifices. The contest drew in 2,785 entries were from 54 schools in 24 counties.

The 20 winning designers will receive $25 Visa gift cards for their efforts. Winners included students from Mercer, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers and Greenbrier Counties.