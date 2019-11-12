First Lady Justice announces winners of art contest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice announced 20 winning entries in the First Lady’s Student Artist Series “Thank A Veteran” contest.
“I was so proud to see such an overwhelming response from our ‘Thank a Veteran’ card initiative,” First Lady Justice said. “It is wonderful to see students throughout the state showing support and gratitude to our veterans.”
The contest asked third, fourth and fifth graders to submit hand-drawn cards, thanking veterans for their service and honoring them for their sacrifices. The contest drew in 2,785 entries were from 54 schools in 24 counties.
The 20 winning designers will receive $25 Visa gift cards for their efforts. Winners included students from Mercer, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers and Greenbrier Counties.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.