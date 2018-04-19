First Lady Justice Announces Essay Contest

CHARLESTON- First Lady Cathy Justice and her Student Art Series announce the Wonderful West Virginia Mothers Essay Contest.

All students in 9th and 10th grades, who are attending a West Virginia Public Schools, are invited to submit an essay of five hundred words or less to tell how your mother grandmother, aunt, sister, or any woman has helped and inspired you. The First Lady said, “I have had many strong women mentors in my own life, so I expanded the contest to allow students to write about any woman that has nurtured and guided them throughout life.”

This contest is part of the First Lady’s new Student Artist Series initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, that will encourage creativity and promote the importance of the arts within public schools in West Virginia.

Students may submit an essay via email to first.lady@wv.gov or mail their entries to The Governor’s Mansion, 1716 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25305. With their submission, they MUST include a cover page with their name, phone, email, word count, school name, teacher name, and teacher email. The essays must be received by May 4, 2018. Winners will be announced before Mother’s Day. Monetary Prizes will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. For questions please contact the First Lady’s Special Assistant, Katie Speece at (304) 558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.

