First Lady Cathy Justice Visits McDowell County

WELCH, W.Va (WOAY) – It is the last week of McDowell County’s Energy Express program and today, they had a special visitor.

West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice stopped by Welch Elementary School today to read to the kids. There was also a Q & A session where she answered questions the kids had about life as First Lady, the governor’s mansion and education.

“I want every child that we see that comes here to believe in themselves. I want them to read, to expand,” Justice said. “They can go to any place they want in their minds. They can be there. It may give them hope and initiative, and that’s what we want them to do.”

The Energy Express program is an 8-week summer program put on by the WVU Extension Service in connection with AmeriCorps.