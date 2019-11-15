First Lady Cathy Justice signs official state Christmas ornaments

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – First Lady Cathy Justice was joined by artist Matt Wallace to sign the official Christmas ornament of West Virginia. The ornament was designed and made by Wallace and his wife. The ornament was made of steel and had a star engraved to represent Bethlehem. According to Justice they only used materials made in West Virginia.

“We just wanted to share and give something back to the state and these are very affordable that people can buy and have in remembrance,”said First Lady Cathy Justice.

Wallace began his Ornament making passion in 2008 and did not ever imagine he would be making the official state ornament. He says this moment was very special to him. “I will never forget this because I was making the ornament with my wife and newborn baby.”

West Virginia is truly getting in the Christmas spirit.