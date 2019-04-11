First Lady Cathy Justice Seeks Entries In Songs For West Virginia Contest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- First Lady Cathy Justice announced today that the songs for West Virginia contest is open to entries from high school show choirs throughout the Mountain State.

The first lady is asking that all high school show choirs find, sing, and record a song about West Virginia and send her office a link to the recording. This contest is the fourth installment of the first lady’s Student Artist Series initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, encouraging creativity and promoting the importance of the arts within West Virginia schools.

First Lady Justice said, “I am very excited to offer a show choir initiative as part of my Artist Series this year. There are many wonderful songs about our beloved West Virginia. I can’t wait to see and hear all of the creative renditions our WV students submit.”

Students should email their contest entries as unlisted YouTube video links to first.lady@wv.gov. An unlisted video is a type of private video, only people who know the link to the video can view it. It will not appear in YouTube’s public spaces such as search results or your channel. Instructions for how to do so are as follows:

-Start by signing in to YouTube (or creating an account if you don’t already have one).

-Follow the usual steps to upload a video

-In the privacy settings, change the video from “pubic” to “unlisted.”

-Send the YouTube video link and all pertinent information to first.lady@wv.gov.

Video links must be submitted by April 29, 2019. Winners will be announced by May 13, 2019. Prizes will be awarded to winning entries. For more information, please contact the First Lady’s Special Assistant Katie Speece at 304-558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov