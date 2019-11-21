First Lady Cathy Justice read to classes at Daniels Elementary for West Virginia Family Read Week

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – As part of 2019 West Virginia Family Read Week, First Lady Cathy Justice read to classes of 2nd grade and 5 grade students at Daniels Elementary School Thursday, November 21, 2019.

During West Virginia Family Read Week libraries throughout the state are encouraging parents and guardians to read with their children according to West Virginia Library Commission reading aloud stimulates speech and language development for young children and also promote family bonding.

“Children have to learn to read and have to like reading because if you like reading and start reading early you’ll have this throughout your life. And if you can’t read you really can’t move on to do any other subjects. It’s the basics of everything and the enjoyment it can give you. Taking you to other places even if you don’t go there physically in your mind you can go to Paris or some special place in your mind,” said First Lady, Cathy Justice.

West Virginia Family Read Week is from November 17th to the 23rd.