First Lady Cathy Justice Gives Music Grant To Western Greenbrier Middle School

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A middle school in Greenbrier County is just one of several schools that will benefit from a grant of VH1 Save The Music Foundation.

First Lady Cathy Justice announced that VH1 Save the Music Foundation is donating $35,000 worth of instruments to Western Greenbrier Middle School in West Virginia.

The foundation is a non-profit that believes any child of any background deserves a chance to play musical instruments. Their mission is to donate thousands of dollars in instruments across the country.

“The arts have to stay alive and involved the children needs music and to be exposed to music, education, dance and just everything the arts is a wonderful thing you know people here the arts and they think it’s culture thing you don’t need that and everything but inspires so many kids it’s just the backbone of everything” says, First Lady Cathy Justice.

VH1 save the music foundation have given out over 3.2 million dollars to schools in West Virginia since 2009.