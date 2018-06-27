First Lady Cathy Justice Doll Unveiled

CHARLESTON– A doll resembling the first lady of our state was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon.

First Lady Cathy Justice unveiled the newest commemorative doll in the First Ladies of West Virginia Collection. The Cathy Justice doll was hand-sculpted by Washington D.C.-based artist Ping Lau, and features the first lady in her inaugural ball gown.

The West Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs initially commissioned the First Ladies Doll Collection in 1976. This permanent exhibit was installed in the culture center balcony, where it remains.