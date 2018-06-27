Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News First Lady Cathy Justice Doll Unveiled
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

First Lady Cathy Justice Doll Unveiled

Rachel AyersBy Jun 27, 2018, 22:00 pm

8
0

CHARLESTON– A doll resembling the first lady of our state was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon.

First Lady Cathy Justice unveiled the newest commemorative doll in the First Ladies of West Virginia Collection. The Cathy Justice doll was hand-sculpted by Washington D.C.-based artist Ping Lau, and features the first lady in her inaugural ball gown.

The West Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs initially commissioned the First Ladies Doll Collection in 1976. This permanent exhibit was installed in the culture center balcony, where it remains.

Previous PostDeputies Investigate A Possible Shooting In Meadow Bridge
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives