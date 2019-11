FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The trial for a man who led Fayette County Sheriffs on a police chase back in June started Friday, November 15.

Nicholas Plumb appeared in front of Judge Blake Friday morning. Plumb was in the car with Kenneth Batey. Both men led sheriffs on a chase after a routine traffic stop. Drugs, money, and firearms were found in the vehicle. Both men were charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, along with multiple other charges.

