First Day of HS Football Preseason

WOAY – Monday marked the first day of preseason practice for high school football in West Virginia, with area teams getting ready for August 24, the first Friday night of the 2018 season.
Hear from Oak Hill’s Jason Blankenship & Fayetteville’s David Moneypenny, who are both ready for the season to arrive. Oak Hill is coming off a 5-5 season that began with four straight wins to open the year, while Fayetteville is seeking a third straight playoff appearance in Class A.
Our football team previews begin this Friday, as we highlight one team per day leading up to the opening week of the 2018 season.