First Annual Southern West Virginia Bike Rally coming to Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The First Annual Southern West Virginia Bike Rally is coming to Fayette County over Memorial Day weekend.

This will be a 5-day motorcycle rally that will be headquartered at the campgrounds at Monkey’s Uncle Bar and Grill in Fayetteville, but there will be events and activities happening all over Fayette, Raleigh, and Nicholas Counties.

This will include group rides, parties, a charity poker run and live music happening all weekend hoping to promote what the area has to offer for bikers.

“We know we have something very unique here. I think if you’re looking at tourism and putting a target on a wall of an area in tourism that we could really build, I think the motorcyclists are really something that we can expand on and promote and that’s really what we want to do with this event,” Jim Campbell, the organizer, said.

The rally will kick off on Thursday, May 21 with a party at Adventures on the Gorge.

If you are interested in getting involved, there are meetings every Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Monkey’s Uncle.