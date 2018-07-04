BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Fireworks store goes up in flames on eve of Fourth of July
NewsWatchTop Stories

Fireworks store goes up in flames on eve of Fourth of July

Daniella HankeyBy Jul 04, 2018, 04:35 am

17
0

(ABC NEWS)- A fireworks retailer in Missouri went up in flames on the eve of Fourth of July.
Firefighters responded to a major fire at AM Pyrotechnics in Pleasant Hope, Missouri, on Tuesday night, according to Springfield, Missouri, ABC affiliate KSPR. According to the affiliate, several explosions rocked the building, and were large enough to rattle neighbors’ windows.

One person suffered “moderate” injuries, according to KSPR.

 

Pleasant Hope is about 20 miles north of Springfield.

The building was entirely destroyed by the explosions and fire.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has reported to the scene, according to the Kansas City ATF branch. Considered an explosive, ATF regulates fireworks in the country.

 

KSPR reported AM Pyrotechnics was a distributor of fireworks to companies putting on large displays as opposed to selling fireworks to individuals.

Fireworks are legal for sale in Missouri, with wholesalers being able to sell year-round, while those who apply for seasonal permits can sell fireworks from June 20 to July 10, according to state law.

 

 

Previous PostPentagon to house migrants on two Texas military bases, as more are under consideration
Daniella Hankey

Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives