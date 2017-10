Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (WOAY) – Fayetteville’s 4th of July fireworks party was canceled this week because of the weather.

But according to the county 911 Facebook page, they’re back on.

The fireworks show will be this Saturday at dusk, which is around 9:00 p.m. this time of year.

There is also a concert scheduled before the fireworks.

