Firework Ordinance in Oak Hill

The 4th of July is a holiday filled with memories and most of those memories are associated with fireworks.

“If you want to be part of a community then you are going to go and look at your town’s display and then when you get back home because that is done so early a lot of people will go home and set off fireworks,” said Heather Gonzalez a TNT Fireworks Stand Owner/Operator.

Most residents in a community are not looking to make their memories by annoying their neighbors and the city of Oak Hill has a fireworks ordinance in place to make sure neighbors stay respectful this Independence Day.

“No they passed it around December of last year so it has been on the books for about six months or so,” said Bill Hannabass the City Manager of Oak Hill.

Some of the rules include only shooting fireworks off during the hours of 10:00 am to midnight on the 4th of July.

“So those are the designated hours. The other holidays that are permissible are Labor Day, Memorial Day, and New Year’s,” said Mr. Hannabass.

The restrictions are not only limited to the times and dates you can shoot fireworks but they also include rules like not setting them off from a motor vehicle, being sober, and not being under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

So the main question is what happens if you violate this ordinance?

“One thing is that you lose all of your fireworks. They can confiscate all those if there is a violation. Also, the first violation is a $25 fine plus court cost, court costs are very expensive so its some serious money,” said the Oak Hill City Manager.

We only mentioned a few of the regulations but there is full print out versions at City Hall.