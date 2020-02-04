Firefighters respond to vehicle fire, partially close I-64

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Firefighters are on scene of an accident resulting in a vehicle fire on I-64.

Dispatchers say the call came in around 8:30 this morning and Mabscott and Beaver fire departments responded. Only one vehicle was involved and no injuries were reported.

The interstate has only one lane open near mile marker 127.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.