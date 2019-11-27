Firefighters respond to two structure fires

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Firefighters are battling two structure fires in Raleigh County.

Dispatchers say the first call came in about an abandoned house fire at 4:55 a.m. The fire broke out on the 6000 block of Tams Highway near Amigo.

No one was inside at the time. The Rhodell Fire Department is on scene.

The second fire broke out behind Street Dreams in Beckley. Dispatchers say the call about the Harper Heights Road fire came in at 5:18 a.m.

It’s unclear if anyone is in the house involved. Trap Hill, Mabscott and Bradley fire departments are en route.