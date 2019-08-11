Firefighters Respond to Early Morning Fire

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Earlier this week, Bluefield Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 3:15 in the morning.

The second story of the Princeton Avenue home was already fully involved when the first engine arrived. Officials say flames were venting from all windows on the upper floor.

It is unclear if anyone was home at the time of the fire or what the cause of the fire could be.

After almost four hours, firefighters put out the blaze and cleared the scene.