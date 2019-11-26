Firefighters on scene of Mercer County house fire

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Firefighters are fighting an early morning house fire.

Dispatchers say the call came in just before 3:15 a.m. The occupants were home at the time, but everyone got out safely with no injuries reported at this time.

Multiple agencies responded to the Gum Street fire, including East River, Green Valley and Princeton fire departments along with Princeton Rescue.

Firefighters are still on scene.