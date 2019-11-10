Firefighters on scene of a structure fire

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a structure fire at a residence in Bluefield.

Dispatchers say firefighters responded just before 9 p.m. The residents were home at the time, but it’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Bluefield West; Bluefield, Virginia; Bluewell and Green Valley fire departments respond to the West Cumberland Area fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

