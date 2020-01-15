Firefighters battle morning house fire

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Multiple agencies responded to a house fire this morning.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 7:00 a.m about a structure fire on the 500 block of West Cumberland Rd. Several agencies responded, including Bluefield, West Virginia; Bluefield, Virginia; Bluewell; and Green Valley fire departments. Bluefield’s rescue squad and police department also responded.

No injuries were reported and it’s unclear how the fire started.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.