Fire Burning Season Laws Go Into Effect October 1st

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – October 1st marks the start of fire season in the mountain state.

Fires during this time of the year are easily spread, so laws are in place to reduce the risk of fires escaping.

Burning is prohibited until from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until December 1st unless you have a permit, also a ten-foot safety circle must surround your fire.

Setting fire to garbage, tires, and painted treated wood is illegal year-round.

If the fire escapes, you are liable for the costs of fighting the fire and any damage the fire may cause.