Fire Safety Volunteers Needed For American Red Cross

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) -In an effort to help save more lives and lower fires the American Red Cross needs your help.

They are seeking volunteers to help participate in their “Sound the Alarm “event. The volunteers will help educate people about fire safety and also will be installing free fire alarms throughout homes in Raleigh County.

According to the Red Cross they respond to nearly 64 thousand disasters a year and majority of those are home fires. In WV alone the Red Cross has installed over 18 thousand free smoke alarms.

The event will take place on May 5th at the Red Cross office on 200 Industrial Drive in Beckley.

For more information on how to volunteer with the Raleigh County American Red Cross visit Redcross.org

