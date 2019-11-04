Two Mercer County students win fire safety contest

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – The Children of Athens Elementary school competed in a fire safety contest to see who could come up with the best fire safety message. They used art to convey their message. The kids did not have any particular rubric and were allowed to be as creative as they wanted. The two students that won were honored by the Fire Marshall.

Fire Marshall Ken Tyree says that fire safety is very important especially in West Virginia. “Unfortunately we have fire deaths that range from young children to seniors a lot of these will be accidental.”

The two students that were honored received a plaque and a medal engraved with their names. Superintendent Deborah Akers says that competition motivates the students. She emphasizes that competition allows students talents to stand-out. “Some people are good at art, others are good at math.”

The Fire Safety contest is an annual contest across the county.