Fire Official Discusses Best Practices When Disposing of Fireworks

ALDERSON, W.Va (WOAY) – Some of you may be putting your fireworks up for next year or some of you may be preparing to continue to set them off. Either way, it’s important to know how to properly dispose of them.

Fire officials say the first thing to do is to make sure you are allowed to set off fireworks in your area. If that is allowed and you set them off, fire officials say to make sure the fireworks have finished discharging, and then it is safe to throw them out.

If you choose to store fireworks in your home for next year, make sure you know the risks. Fireworks also need to be stored at a controlled temperature.

“Cool and dry,” Alderson Fire Chief Frankie Jones said. “The firework companies do store them but it is a hazard for your house to have fireworks that are not discharged. It gets to be a safety hazard or a hazard that could even start a fire in your house.”

Check local laws for rules on fireworks and the storage of fireworks.