Fire Marshal’s office investigating multiple structures destroyed by fire for arson

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking for help as it investigates the recent arson of multiple structures on a Nicholas County property.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 9 on 125 Whipperwill Rd. in Summersville. Two homes, and a mobile trailer were destroyed, while another open structure received less damage. This property is in a recently developed, remote location just off U.S. Route 19.

Investigators believe an unknown vehicle was on the property a couple of days before the fire occurred. That vehicle is described as a later model Chevrolet pickup truck, burgundy or maroon in color and with a black primer hood.

The vehicle’s driver is described as a heavy-set older man about 60 years of age while a passenger was believed to have a slim build and no teeth.Investigators seek to identify and speak with these two individuals.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact theWest Virginia Fire Marshal Hotline at 1-800-233-FIRE (3473).