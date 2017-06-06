WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Fire that killed disabled Wyoming Co. miner was set in two places

Scott PickeyBy Jun 06, 2017, 16:41 pm

JESSE, WV (BY: CHRIS LAWRENCE, WV METRONEWS) – Wyoming County investigators are following up leads and trying to determine who set the fire which claimed the life of a man on Cabin Branch early Sunday morning.  Terry Dancy, 56, died in the blaze.

“What we know right now for sure is that it was arson,” said Wyoming County Chief Deputy Jimmy White. “Fire was started in two separate places of the house.  There was no blunt trauma or anything like that to the body, but the body has been sent off to the state Medical Examiner’s office and we’ll have to get a cause of death.”

