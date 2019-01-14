Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fire in the home: what you and your kids need to do to stay safe

Jan 14, 2019

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-

It’s something you never think will happen to you. A fire starting small, then spreading rapidly throughout your home, destroying your house and putting your life in danger.

That’s what happened to two houses in southern West Virginia this weekend. A Clay County home was in flames, claiming the lives of four foster children. Over in Beckley, a house fire killed a man.

Now our local fire departments and schools are stressing fire safety when it comes to our kids.

“The main thing is to have a fire escape plan and have at least two ways out of your house,” Fayetteville fireman Matt Milam said, who’s been on countless fire calls but also has family to worry about- and he’s put a plan in place…and into practice.

Over at Rosedale Elementary School in Oak Hill- teacher Eleanor Gandee has practiced eight fire drills with her first graders this year. Every student also has a fire safety bag.

Students have been taught if they are at home and hear the smoke alarm go off, they have to know what they’re supposed to do and where to go.

 

Tyler Barker

