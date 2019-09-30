Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Fire In Lewisburg

Yazmin RodriguezBy Sep 30, 2019, 18:36 pm

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A fire has been reported on Anderson Road in Lewisburg today.

According to dispatch, the call came in right after 5:30 this evening. Lewisburg Volunteer Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department and EMS are currently still on the scene.

