Fire Departments Respond to Structure Fire

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Three fire departments responded to a structure fire near Tabor Rd. in Montcalm, but the fire had put itself out when they arrived.

Around 2 pm, Bluewell, Green Valley and Montcalm volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire. By the time they got there, Montcalm VFD says the fire has already been extinquished by a damaged water line.

The scene was cleared by 2:40 pm. No injuries were reported.