Fire departments respond to early morning fire

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Multiple fire departments worked to extinguish an early morning fire in the Bolt area.
Dispatchers say that a call came in at 2:00 a.m. about a structure fire in the 1800 block of Bolt Road. Coal River, Lester and Trap Hill fire departments responded.
No injuries were reported.
This is a developing story. Stay with WOAY for further updates.
