Fire Departments Battle Flames at Summersville’s Mid-State Ford

Advertisement



Three Nicholas County Fire departments fought a blaze on Friday night at Mid-State Ford in Summersville.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find smoke pouring from the building and fire coming out the back end of the building. Interior attack crews entered the structure and were able to keep the fire contained to one side of the building.

Nicholas County dispatchers said the fire was reported at 8:44 p.m. at the dealership on Arbuckle Road.

Dispatchers said the dealership was fully engulfed in flames and heavy damage took place.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.

(Information & photos from: Summersville Fire Department’s Facebook page)

Related

Comments

comments