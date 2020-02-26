Fire department receives, donates pet oxygen masks

By
Kassie Simmons
-

HURRICANE, W.Va. (AP) — Pet oxygen masks have been given to a West Virginia fire department to help animals injured in fires.

Hurricane Fire & Rescue Lt. Bobby Bragg says the department received the masks through the Emma Zen Foundation, which donates masks to departments across the country.

Bragg said he noticed a gap in the department about a month ago when two pets were trapped inside a large house fire.

“We were able to save one of the animals and the other one was not able to make it,” he said. “So I wanted a better way to help the community and our four-legged family members, as well.”

Each kit has three different sized masks: small, medium and large. The kits have been placed on fire engines, and the department donated one kit to the Hurricane Police Department and two to Putnam County EMS.

