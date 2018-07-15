Home NewsWatch Fire crews from West Virginia sent to Michigan to reduce wildfires
NewsWatchStateTop Stories
Fire crews from West Virginia sent to Michigan to reduce wildfires
By Daniella HankeyJul 15, 2018, 09:03 am
11
CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- A crew of twenty firefighters from the West Virginia Division of Forestry are in Michigan to help reduce the risk of wildfires during the summer months.
The division says in a news release, 12 trained division foresters and eight civilian firefighters left West Virginia on Wednesday.
Some will be stationed at the Hiawatha National Forest in the Upper Peninsula and others will be at the Huron-Manistee National Forests.
Dry conditions exist in the region although no large wildfires have been reported.
The crew is expected to be in Michigan for two weeks.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-