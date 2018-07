Fire crews from West Virginia sent to Michigan to reduce wildfires

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- A crew of twenty firefighters from the West Virginia Division of Forestry are in Michigan to help reduce the risk of wildfires during the summer months.

The division says in a news release, 12 trained division foresters and eight civilian firefighters left West Virginia on Wednesday.

Some will be stationed at the Hiawatha National Forest in the Upper Peninsula and others will be at the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

Dry conditions exist in the region although no large wildfires have been reported.

The crew is expected to be in Michigan for two weeks.