Fire chief charged with burning down cabin

Kassie SimmonsBy Nov 26, 2019, 11:17 am

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia fire chief is accused of setting fire to a cabin and then lying about it.

Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jamie Pugh was charged after West Virginia Division of Natural Resources investigators reviewed video footage from cabin security cameras.

On March 30, Pugh can be seen in the video exiting his vehicle and “approximately 16 seconds later,” smoke can be seen.

When confronted, Pugh first claimed his vehicle started the fire, then claimed kids were playing nearby the already burning house. Later, Pugh admitted he started the fire with a lighter.

Pugh is charged with setting fire to the lands of another. He did not immediately return a phone message Tuesday requesting comment.

