OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Just before midnight on Saturday the Oak Hill Fire Dept responded to a Single Wide Trailer fire at Shiloh Trailer Park on Gatewood Road just outside of city limits in Oak Hill.

Very little information is being released at this time.

We can not confirm at this time if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

The Oak Hill Fire Department will do a full investigation on the cause of the fire.

Stay tuned to WOAY for further details